Eircom’s FTTH rollout slows

Today’s quarterly presentation from Eircom contains more disappointment on FTTP progress. Only 24k premises were passed in Q2 2026 which is about half the rate it was achieving in 2023.

As the weather was fairly benign it has to be assumed that this is the trend for the future. On the basis of last 12-month figure (129k) Eircom is unlikely to complete its 1.9M target before mid 2029. On the basis of last quarter’s results it could be well into 2030.

We would question also whether a proportion of the quarter’s roll-out is new build or whether it refers exclusively to the premises identified originally in its IFN program as announced back in 2019.

As we’ve noted earlier the Department’s 2028 gigabit target won’t be met. It’s now looking like the EU 2030 Digital Decade target won’t be met either.