The Department issued a Programme for Government update about a month ago. Here’s the relevant bit,

Tackle broadband gigabit blackspots that are not included in the National Broadband Plan

Intervention Area currently and which will unlikely be served by commercial operators

Information gathering and detailed analysis is ongoing with Operators to understand the full

scale of the issue. Once the analysis is completed, DCCS will determine potential avenues

to address and determine the optimal policy solution, including from a cost and legal

perspective, to addressing such potential broadband gigabit blackspots. It is also important

to note that a number of commercial operators are planning to continue rolling out fibre

networks in 2026 and this is being monitored by DCCS, so the scale of any potential GBS

cannot be fully quantified until those programmes are complete.