mobile blackspots in Ireland

Today we are happy to share with you the work of the Department of Rural and Community Development, they’ve allegedly been mapping “mobile blackspots” across the country.

So without further ado or commentary about the quality of the data, here is the data as presented:

1. 2018_06_05 Blackspot FINAL – Cork

2. 2018_06_05 Blackspot FINAL – Donegal

3. 2018_06_05 Blackspot FINAL – Galway

4. 2018_06_05 Blackspot Westmeath

5. 2018_06_20 Blackspot Meath FINAL

6. Dept S Mobile Blackspots Mayo

7. Blackspot_Extent_Point_Locatio28_05_18

Enjoy!