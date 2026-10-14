Kerry Blackspots

You’re gonna need more SIMs

Deputy Michael Cahill has been asking questions in the Dáil about Kerry mobile coverage; quite a few. Since May 2025 he has asked at least 30. As he’s often quite specific about the roads and areas so we’ve put them on a map.

The answers he gets are standard Departmental stuff; a disclaimer, a fragrant history of the last spectrum auction, and some helpful-unhelpful advice about escalation.

Occasionally it’s a little combative. Last year on the 25th of January the Department contradicted deputy Cahill’s account of poor coverage in Dromod because ComReg’s model said otherwise,

The mobile coverage within the townlands of Dromod and Ballintleave is classified as “good” and “very good” for 4G connectivity

The problem here is that ComReg’s disclaimer disowns any responsibility for the actual user experience, because apparently that is the responsibility of the user.

The results produced by the Coverage Map presented are for illustrative purposes only and the actual user experience may, depending upon the particular circumstances of the user, differ considerably from the results shown on the Coverage Map.

…and as for quality,

Please note that any thresholds contained in the coverage map do not correspond to precise quality of service definitions and it is not intended to imply thresholds correspond to precise quality of service definitions which you can or should rely.

A recent answer on 7th September stretched the Department’s optimism even further to suggest that Kerry users could avail of the combined coverage of all the networks.

Analysis of 4G and 5G outdoor mobile phone coverage indicates that 95% of the geographical area of Kerry has coverage of at least one mobile operator.

So we hope Michael Cahill persists. Perhaps some day the Department will stop the box-ticking, dissembling, word-play, cascading disclaimers, and dead-end advice.

In the meantime here’s some context.