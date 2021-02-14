ComReg Report May 2020 on MANs

Please find easy access to the Comreg report on the MANs project.

ComReg Report May 2020

and the covering letter:

Covering letter to Minister from ComReg

A number of FOIs requesting access to this document were refused, yet there seems to be nothing particularly “sensitive” in the document. Draw your own conclusions on the refusals…

This document was prepared only for the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) on behalf of Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment (DCCAE)

This report was prepared for the purpose of determining enet progress in relation to the implementation of the recommendations as set out in the AM Report. We have also reviewed enet historical pricing policy and intercompany transfer pricing arrangement, in the context of enet’s related company enet Telecommunications Networks Ltd (“ETNL”).

Enjoy!